A park in Koonawarra is set to be the home of a food forest for koalas.
Wollongong City Council and Symbio are working together to plant a forest in Eleebana Reserve, with early work due to start in the coming weeks.
The forest will include up to 900 eucalyptus tree species planted in rows, similar to a vineyard and is expected to take 18-24 months to become established.
Once that happened, leaves from sections of the forest will be harvested to feed the koala family in Symbio.
The food forest also has the potential to be called on during large-scale bushfires, like those during Black Summer, to provide a food source for koalas being treated in emergency care.
Being based in the Illawarra, the forest will help the koalas, who will only eat fresh shoots.
"Koalas are fussy eaters and will only eat the fresh shoots of branches," Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"To keep up with our city's focus on minimising food waste, Symbio will be feeding the reminder of the branches to other animals such as possums, kangaroos, wombats and farm animals.
"Not only will the trees serve as a vital food source, but they will also help reduce harmful emissions, help cool the Koonawarra community during summer and restore local biodiversity. In particular, the new forest will also provide a habitat for native birds and animals."
The forest will occupy part of the reserve, with a large space in front for community recreation and dog walking areas around the perimeter.
Residents will be invited to pitch in during a community planting day once the forest is ready to be set up.
"It's not every day that you can plant a tree to feed a hungry koala, and I imagine there will be many community members who would love to get involved,'' Cr Bradbery said.
