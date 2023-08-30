Police are calling for the public's help to find alleged Illawarra criminals who are on the run.
They're wanted for a range of offences, including domestic violence, fraud, drugs, stealing and traffic offences.
Their ages range from 23 to 49 and police have issued warrants for each of them.
In no particular order, this is who police are looking for.
Shane Blinksell is known to frequent Dapto and surrounding suburbs.
Sarrah De Gabriele is known to frequent Port Kembla and surrounding suburbs.
Nicole Griffiths is known to frequent Berkeley.
Paul Penrose is known to frequent Unanderra and Barrack Heights.
Luke Martin is known to frequent Port Kembla and Warrawong.
Maddison Hughes is known to frequent Warrawong.
Adrian Clark is known to frequent Warilla.
Anne Marie Gallacher is known to frequent Berkeley.
Andrew Donovan is known to frequent the Warrawong and Cringila.
David Karovski is known to frequent the Unanderra and Cringila.
Adam Seaby is known to frequent Barrack Heights and Lake Illawarra.
Shanita Marks is known to frequent Lake Illawarra and Warrawong.
Craig Buhagiar is known to frequent Port Kembla and surrounding suburbs.
Anyone with information about these wanted people is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899.
