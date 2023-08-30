Brownsville newsagent Brian Woods is getting back on his bike, less than a month after the road crash that almost cost him everything.
Mr Woods estimates he was pedalling at 30-35km/h when his wheel caught in train tracks at Unanderra level crossing on Saturday, August 5 2023.
In rainy conditions, he fell heavily, fracturing his skull, eye socket and sinus passage and suffering bleeding on the brain.
It was three days before he passed the hospital's cognitive memory test, with his brain "basically not recording any memories" in the days between.
The hit he took was hard enough to split his helmet open on impact.
"It [the helmet] did its job though," Mr Woods told the Mercury.
"It's pretty serious, I suppose. But things happen every day and people get up and get on with their lives."
Mr Woods is dedicating the month of September to a charity ride that raises money for the Starlight Children's Foundation, the Tour de Kids.
With his doctor not yet giving the green light for road riding, he will complete his first rides on a trainer set up at his Koonawarra home. He hopes to return to the bitumen in about another week.
Working long hours, it won't be easy to meet the lofty goal he's set of 1000kms over 30 days.
He says he was inspired after supporting his wife through cancer treatment at Wollongong Hospital a decade ago and catching glimpses into the children's ward.
"We think we're doing it tough, but then you see these kids and you imagine what their families must be going through," he said.
"My doctor said, 'you have no idea how lucky you are'. So let's take advantage of that and do something that makes a difference!"
Visit https://tourdekids.org.au/brian-woods to support Mr Woods' fundraising effort.
