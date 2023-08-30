Illawarra Mercury
Unanderra bike crash survivor Brian Woods to ride 1000km for Starlight Foundation's Tour de Kids

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated August 30 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:00pm
Brian Woods pictured with his bike on August 29, 2023. Picture: Adam McLean
Brian Woods pictured with his bike on August 29, 2023. Picture: Adam McLean

Brownsville newsagent Brian Woods is getting back on his bike, less than a month after the road crash that almost cost him everything.

