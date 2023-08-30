With just six weeks until the referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, Illawarra residents say they want to know more about what their vote will do.
As Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared the referendum will be on Saturday, October 14, the Mercury hit the streets to ask what Illawarra residents want to know before they make an informed decision.
Many people walking around the Wollongong CBD said they simply want to know more.
Keiraville resident Eric Davies had many questions about how the Voice to Parliament will work
"How's it going to operate? How are they going to select the members that are going to make up the panel?" Eric Davies said.
Wollongong resident Diana Lyon said the Voice to Parliament would be written into the constitution so "that means it's forever" and a role that will be an "ever-evolving role".
"I would like to know what my yes vote is going to do and what my no vote would mean. I'm very undecided, like a lot of my family and friends," Diana Lyon said.
"We've been asked to say yes or no, but we don't know what either means."
On October 14, Australians will be asked whether they agree "to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice".
Figtree resident Kathleen Brown wants to know what a "yes" or "no" vote means but said she is already leaning towards a "no" vote.
"I'm starting to learn that it doesn't make anything different by saying yes ... we already got a sorry, but nothing's changed," Kathleen Brown said.
"It gives them more rights to override us more. [Them as in] the government or whoever is in on it."
Norman Heine received his Australian Electoral Commission pamphlet in the mail and already feels informed.
"I believe it's important, I think the traditional leaders really do understand what's happening within their communities and I don't think we do."
Read more: What do you need to know for the Voice vote
A group of local "yes" campaigners met in Wollongong CBD after the date was announced to discuss their strategy for the six week referendum campaign.
"Hopefully, people will begin to focus a little more on the fact that they do have to vote and hopefully inform themselves," local coordinator of the Wollongong Vote "Yes" campaign, John Corker said.
"It means that we need to be more available and aware to provide that information to people and to have those conversations with people."
With a date set, the local Vote "Yes" Wollongong campaign is in full swing with representatives available to talk with locals every Friday at the Crown Street markets.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.