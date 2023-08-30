Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Date set for the Indigenous Voice referendum, Illawarra residents want to know more

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated August 30 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian, Aboriginal, and Torres Strait Islander flags in Canberra. Inset photos of Kathleen Brown, Norman Heine, Diana Lyon, and Eric Davies. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong, inset pictures by Sylvia Liber
Australian, Aboriginal, and Torres Strait Islander flags in Canberra. Inset photos of Kathleen Brown, Norman Heine, Diana Lyon, and Eric Davies. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong, inset pictures by Sylvia Liber

With just six weeks until the referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, Illawarra residents say they want to know more about what their vote will do.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.