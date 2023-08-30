Towradgi Point fencing comes down as footpath work starts again

After being fenced off for more than a year, work on a stretch of footpath at Towradgi Point has resumed.
The fences were erected after Wollongong City Council workers uncovered possible Aboriginal middens while constructing the footpath.
The fencing had to remain in place while the council applied for a Aboriginal Heritage Impact Permit.
"This process can take some time to complete as council needed to work with key stakeholders, including members of the Aboriginal community, the Department of Planning and Environment, and Heritage NSW," a council spokeswoman said.
"While we do our best not to disturb Aboriginal heritage artefacts, it's not uncommon for council to come across them from time to time, especially when we're excavating a worksite in a seaside location."
As part of the permit process a "Community Collection Day" was held at the site on Monday August 28, which allowed Aboriginal community representatives and an archaeologist to sift through the worksite material and identify artefacts.
"By taking the time to investigate, analyse and seek community consultation, we can ensure that these artefacts are recorded and treated with respect," the council spokeswoman said.
"Towradgi Point is a site with a long history and this discovery is a reminder to everyone who calls Wollongong home that we live, work, and play on Aboriginal land."
Work has now restarted and the small stretch of footpath is expected to be completed by the end of next week.
