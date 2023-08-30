Albion Park on cloud nine after completing minor hockey title double

Albion Park have retained their men's and women's minor premierships after last weekend's final rounds of the Illawarra South Coast hockey league.
The men exhibited their class in thrashing Fairy Meadow 13-0, while their women counterparts overpowered Figtree/Unanderra 9-0 on the newly-laid turf at Croome Road.
Park's Brady Anderson, a former Australian indoor player, hit eight goals to emerge as the top goal scorer of the tournament from West Illawarra's Tom Dolby, who was leading before the final round. Josh Mayo was again on the mark with a hat-trick of drag flicks, with Christian Halyard and Darcey Kast completing the goal tally.
"We are starting to hit some form. Our corner batteries are firing and there were some really good field goals," Park coach Jack Hayes said.
"Being minor premiers is always great, but the boys have one thing on their mind and that's the major title."
Meadow coach Dean Nealon and former Park player conceded to this heavy defeat, saying Park were a much better side and showed it last Sunday. The second game saw Wests easily beat Dapto 5-0 with the goals coming from Elliot Ashby, Tom Dolby, Jack Rowe, Ben Morrison and Joel Westblade.
Park will now play Wests in the major semi-final at 3.40pm this Sunday and Meadow will face University at 2pm.
Meanwhile, Park women finished their final round with a 9-0 win over Figtree/Unanderra. Kiarra Marsh hit four goals and was ably supported by a brace from Natalie White-Muik and single goals from Cherie Marsh, Montana Marsh and Lily Stewart.
Wests, finishing in second position, beat Avondale 7-0 with a hat-trick from Piki McCreedy and other goals coming from Bianca Broadhurst, Lisa Quinn, Samantha Brown and Holly Hurford.
Wests coach Broadhurst said it was a good and very polished performance, adding that they had put themselves in the best position and form for the semi-final against Park. This match will take place on Saturday at 4.45pm.
University and Meadow played out a 1-1 draw last weekend, and will meet again in the minor semi-final at 3.15pm on Saturday.
