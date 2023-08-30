Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park on cloud nine after completing minor hockey title double

By Tony de Souza
August 30 2023 - 3:57pm
Brady Anderson was in red-hot form for Albion Park in their final hit-out of the regular season last Sunday. Picture by Robert Peet
Albion Park have retained their men's and women's minor premierships after last weekend's final rounds of the Illawarra South Coast hockey league.

