An unsuspecting man who was inside his friend's North Wollongong unit answered a knock at the door.
There stood an erratic Trevor Leal armed with a shortened .22 rifle, half-concealed under his shirt.
"The cops are coming. Let me in. I have a gun," Leal, 25, said to the man about 11am on October 27 last year.
"I have a hundred rounds. Don't f--- with me."
The victim raised his hands in surrender and begged: "I have kids man. Please don't".
Leal entered and took the man hostage for the next five hours, triggering a large-scale police operation as heavily armed specialist officers surrounded the Bourke Street property and closed off the street.
"Can I borrow your phone to call my family and tell them I love them? I don't think this is going to end well," Leal told the victim.
Leal, of Berkeley, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from custody on Wednesday.
He pleaded guilty to seven offences stemming from the terrifying ordeal, including detaining a person for an advantage and using a weapon to resist arrest.
In the hours prior to the siege, Leal stole a woman's vehicle and was seen by police driving at speed the wrong side of the road around the intersection of Mangerton Road and Crown Street.
This triggered a chase in which Leal drove directly towards a police car and rammed into it.
He went on to crash into another three vehicles during the pursuit, before he mounted a kerb at Bourke Street and ran into the foyer of unit 36.
"Gun, gun, he has a gun," police heard someone yell.
Leal, who was inside with his hostage, spent 90 minutes on the phone to family members. He eventually switched from pointing the gun at the victim to pointing it at the door.
"Anybody that walks through this door is going to get a bullet in them," he said.
The victim managed to retrieve his phone from Leal and sent a text message to his brother, alerting him to what was happening inside.
"His (sic) got a .22 rifle cut down. Won't let me leave. Cops everywhere and the news," the text message read.
Leal repeatedly refused the victim's requests to leave, saying "I have a feeling you will dob me in".
He then ordered the victim to go into a bedroom and hide as armed police began speaking with him through the door.
Leal eventually let the man leave. Fifteen minutes later, he surrendered, marking the end of hours of tense negotiations.
Leal emptied his ammunition onto the loungeroom floor and exited the unit. He was arrested without incident and was escorted into the back of a police vehicle.
He will receive his punishment date at Wollongong District Court next month.
Leal also pleaded guilty to possessing an unauthorised pistol the month prior to the siege after officers found a homemade gun under the seat of the car he was in.
