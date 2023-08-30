Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Trevor Leal pleads guilty to police pursuit and taking man hostage at North Wollongong

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 30 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An unsuspecting man who was inside his friend's North Wollongong unit answered a knock at the door.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.