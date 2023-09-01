World War II medals found on Kiama train, but who owns them?

World War II medals, all the way from Poland in Eastern Europe, have found their way to the Illawarra, but the owner is nowhere to be found.
One year ago, they were found on board a South Coast Line train from Sydney and handed in at Kiama train station, and despite some initial calls for their owners nobody came forward.
Now, the investigation has been resurrected thanks, in part, to a Sydney detective with a passion for war history.
The collection features three medals and a ribbon that once held a medal. They are the: Medal Lotniczy za Wojne 1939-1945 (Polish Air Force Medal); 1939-1945 Star; France and German Star; and the ribbon of a War Medal 1939-1945.
So far, the Polish medal has helped investigators the most.
It was awarded in 1945 to personnel of the Polish Royal Air Force for active duty during the Second World War; 17,000 of them were given out.
Only 63 people with this medal immigrated to NSW after WWII.
Of those, only 26 people received this combination of four medals.
Lake Illawarra Police District Sergeant Ben Walsh has been working with the Sydney detective, who's not keen to be named just yet.
"He has a passion outside the job in relation to this type of stuff. He's used that passion, plus policing access, to be able to narrow it down," Sgt Walsh said of the Sydney officer.
All of the 26 people on their list have died, but police are contacting descendants.
They have made a lot of progress, but Sgt Walsh said while the medals might have been found in NSW, he worries they may have belonged to someone who lived in another part of Australia.
"There's no guarantee," he said. "The catchment might not be the right catchment area."
The police officers have been working with the Illawarra Polish Museum during their research, and have discovered the medals don't belong to anyone who lives in the Illawarra, or their descendants.
Andrew Krajewski runs the museum's historical section, and said the Polish Air Force Medal was given for service to Poland.
"In this area I located only seven people who had the Polish Air Force Medal, but they're all dead," he said.
I've had relatives fight in the wars and if I'd lost those medals and they were returned to us, the feeling for the family would be phenomenal.- Lake Illawarra Police District Sergeant Ben Walsh
As research continues to find the medal's owner, or their descendants, Sgt Walsh said the ultimate goal is to give them back to their rightful owner.
"I've had relatives fight in the wars and if I'd lost those medals and they were returned to us, the feeling for the family would be phenomenal," he said.
The Illawarra Polish Museum is open from 10am-4pm on the first Sunday of each month at 143 Gipps Road, Gwynneville.
The three medals, and one ribbon from a medal, were all for services during the Second World War. The following details were provide by NSW Police.
The medal was instituted in 1945. It was awarded to personnel of the Polish Air Forces in active duty during the Second World War.
The 36 millimetre diametre medal is silver with a so-called French ball suspension ring.
In the centre of the medal the Polish Air Force insignia can be found, this is enamelled in red and white. The insignia is surrounded by an oak leaf wreath.
On the reverse the words " Polska Swemu Obroncy" can be found, also surrounded by an oak leaf wreath.
The ribbon is pale blue with a white stripe on each edge of the ribbon.
The medal could be awarded four times. Each additional awarding was noted with the addition of an clasp with oak leaves on the ribbon.
This is a campaign medal which was instituted by the United Kingdom on August 16, 1945, for award to citizens of the British Commonwealth who had served full time in the armed forces or the merchant nave for at least 28 days between September 3, 1939 and September 2, 1945.
This is a military campaign medal instituted by the United Kingdom on July 8, 1943, for award to British and Commonwealth forces for services during the Second World War.
Two clasps were instituted to be worn on the medal ribbon, Battle of Britain and Bomber Command.
This is a military campaign medal instituted by the United Kingdom in May 1945, for award to British Commonwealth forces who served in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands or Germany and adjacent sea areas between Jun 6, 1944 and May 8, 1945, during the Second World War.
