Wollongong's Manuel Radic on top of the tennis world after doubles win

By Newsroom
Updated August 30 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:56pm
Pictured with the spoils of success are Manuel Radic, left, and his doubles partner Simon Arms. Picture supplied
Wollongong tennis star Manuel Radic has added a second ITF World Tennis Masters Tour World Championships trophy to his cabinet.

