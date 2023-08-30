Wollongong tennis star Manuel Radic has added a second ITF World Tennis Masters Tour World Championships trophy to his cabinet.
Radic and his Melbourne-based doubles partner Simon Arms won the men's 60+ doubles title at the World Individual Championships (55-60yrs) in Portugal earlier this month.
The Aussie fifth seeds came from a set down to defeat Americans Neil Levinson and Eric Lehto 4-6 7-5 10-7 in a tough final in Lisbon.
That hard-fought win came off the back of a similar situation in the semi when they outlasted the fourth seeds 6-7 6-2 10-5.
It's been a few years between wins for the partnership as Radic and Arms paired together to win the 45+ men's doubles title in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, in 2010.
Before last week the pair hadn't teamed up since 2014 when they won Australian and Oceania titles as a team.
Radic has had a run of injuries - meniscus tears in both knees requiring arthroscopic surgery and an 18-month spell out after rotator cuff surgery on his right shoulder.
"Teaming up with Simon again just made sense ... we seem to click on the doubles court," he said.
"We play an attacking style; we both understand doubles very well; and, we carry a lot of self-belief and trust in one another into matches".
Along with his wife Vickie, an astute analyst of the game, Radic said it was great to have a number of Aussies offering support and encouragement during the tournament.
He will return to Wollongong next week after spending three months in Europe.
Preparations for this tournament began in Wollongong with his coach Michael Brown and hitting partners Greg Burgess and Dane Motley before moving onto the red clay courts in Croatia and the Czech Republic.
"I'm now keen to get back onto the golf course for a round or two. Last week was physically and mentally pretty draining, especially as the temperatures in Lisbon were regularly in the mid-30s," Radic said.
