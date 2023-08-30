Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'You're promised nothing in rugby league': Muhleisen leaving nothing in reserve as last chance looms

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 30 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Muhleisen would love to remain a Dragons after debuting this year. Picture Getty Images
Connor Muhleisen would love to remain a Dragons after debuting this year. Picture Getty Images

If you didn't know any better, you'd swear Connor Muhleisen was constantly nicking stuff from the Dragons' gear shed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.