'You're promised nothing in rugby league': Muhleisen leaving nothing in reserve as last chance looms

If you didn't know any better, you'd swear Connor Muhleisen was constantly nicking stuff from the Dragons' gear shed.
The 22-year-old hardly ever leaves training without a bag of a dozen footballs, even heading into a 'day off', which he typically spends passing footies to whichever mate he can coax down to the park.
It speaks to the work ethic that just about anyone at Dragons HQ is willing to wax lyrical about since the Thirroul Butchers junior since his debut six weeks ago.
"Every journey is different and I knew my journey might take a little bit longer," Muhleisen said.
"Those other guys in the outside backs and I'm in the middle with the big boys. It was always going to take a little bit longer having to deal with the bigger bodies every tackle and things like that.
"I just didn't want to leave any stone un-turned. Every day off I go down the field and pass for an hour or more, I'll drag one of my mates down there. If we're here and I've got an hour spare, I'll go do some passing just out the back field here.
"Nothing's ever promised in rugby league. I just know if I work my backside off, if I didn't make it at the end of the day, I'd have no regrets."
Initially given an opportunity in the 17 following the release of veteran Moses Mbye, Muhleisen was given his first start at dummy-half against the Warriors last week and has retained the spot for Saturday's final-round clash with Newcastle.
It's his final chance to press his claims for a new deal with the club as an understudy to Jacob Liddle, who's been shifted to the bench for the Knights clash.
Yet to taste victory at NRL level, Muhleisen is focused on breaking that duck this weekend, but says his preference would be to remain at the club with incoming coach Shane Flanagan's arrival looming.
"If I could stay that would obviously be ideal," he said.
"I said the week that I made my debut that I've always gone for the club and as soon as I had an opportunity to move down here and play, that was the only option for me.
"I've had a few discussions but, at the moment, my focus is just trying to get a win this week. You work your backside off all off-season and through the year for this opportunity, so I'm just trying to take it with both hands.
"I just want to get to win with the boys and playing my part. Whether it's 10 minutes or 80 minutes, I don't mind, I'll do whatever the team needs and give it my all.
"There's nothing worse than coming off the field and knowing that you could have given more, so I'll make sure I won't do that this weekend and hopefully we get away with the win."
While the Knights will have the bulk of his attention in the lead-up to Saturday's clash, Muhleisen and fellow Thirroul products Ryan and Toby Couchman will be keeping a keen eye on the Butchers grand final showdown with Collegians in the hours before.
"They've done really well. I think they were a bit out of form during the year and not doing as well as what they thought, but the last month they've really turned it on," Muhleisen said.
"I'm always checking in and making sure they they're getting wins and messaging Jacko (coach Jarrod Costello) to see how they're going. He was really good for me as a young kid.
"I was only 17-18 playing first grade and he really looked after us and just taught us a lot of the basics it takes to win at a higher level than what you're used to as young guy. Obviously you're going to carry that all through your career.
"It's great to see them in the grand final and hopefully they give it to the Collie Dogs."
