Police officer charged after allegedly stealing from Albion Park shop

A police officer will front court on five charges after she allegedly stole from an Albion Park shop.
The incident occurred in May 2023 and three months later an arrest has been made.
"Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District received a report an off-duty officer had allegedly stolen items from a store in Albion Park," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
On August 30, a female constable from a command in the North-West Metropolitan Region was issued with a Future Court Attendance Notice for five counts of larceny.
The woman will appear at Port Kembla Local Court in October.
