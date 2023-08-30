Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police officer charged after allegedly stealing from Albion Park shop

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 31 2023 - 7:58am, first published 7:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture of a NSW Police officer.
File picture of a NSW Police officer.

A police officer will front court on five charges after she allegedly stole from an Albion Park shop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.