Nothing will get in the way of Aunty Lindy Lawler competing in the City2Surf - not cancer or a mini heart attack.
Aunty Lindy, an Illawarra Elder and Yuin Nation woman, is a survivor of the Stolen Generation. She first entered Sydney's annual 14-kilometre fun run in 1975 as a teenager, with her twin sister Mandy.
"That first race I never stopped at all. I just kept going non-stop," Aunty Lindy said.
This year was the seventh time the now 64-year-old has completed the Sydney to Bondi event and she's determined to keep showing up in memory of her identical twin sister Mandy Courtney, who died of cancer in 2009.
Aunty Lindy said finishing was an emotional moment as she remembered crossing the line with her sister.
"I cried at the end because it was quite emotional for me remembering my twin sister coming down with me around the corners," she said.
"If I can do it from 75' and all those other years ... anyone can do it. You've just got to put your heart and soul into it," she said.
Health issues didn't prevent Aunty Lindy from participating, instead she just decided to walk having run the previous six times.
She was determined to do the course again after suffering a mini heart attack in 2010 on Heartbreak Hill.
And although she is dealing with lymphoma, a type of cancer in the lymph glands, with a puffer handy for her asthma and jellybeans on standby for her diabetes, she walked on.
A group of women from the Illawarra Women's Health Centre joined Aunty Lindy for the 2023 event.
The group of women were part of the all abilities group which included prams and wheelchairs.
The centre's community liaison and client support manager Miranda Batchelor has run the City2Surf twice before but enjoyed walking to take in the sights and spend "precious time with a precious person".
"She just brings light and love. To do the City2Surf with her filled me with joy and awe.
"I think that's a real life lesson there, right?. Just to slow down take it all in, to truly appreciate the moment," Ms Batchelor said.
"For half of the race we had the police car behind us telling us to hurry up because they had to reopen this road, so we would go back and forth between like taking in the views and taking photos and enjoying what was going on around us to like 'Oh gosh, we need to hurry up now' which is pretty funny."
They crossed the finishing line in three hours and 42 minutes.
Aunty Lindy now plans to participate in the 2025 race - the 50th anniversary of her first race with her sister.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.