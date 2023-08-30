All the stories that matter ahead of the Illawarra Rugby League grand final

It's that wonderful time of year again, with the Illawarra Rugby League silverware once again on the line at WIN Stadium, with reigning premiers Collegians looking to make it three straight and Thirroul looking to complete a fairy tale run from fourth spot to the crown.
It's a week that offers up no shortage of yarns and subplots, but none can match this iteration when it comes to paths converging, with friends as foes, an old guard facing emerging crop creating a perfect storm.
This is your one-stop shop for all the grand-final week build-up.
Collegians were near faultless in the major semi-final, while Thirroul are timing their run to perfection. It makes for a blockbuster grand final showdown on Saturday, with two of the competition's perennial heavyweights ready to throw heavy leather.
As is always the case in big games, there'll be some key match-ups that ultimately determine who hoists the silverware come fulltime. In a game rich in mouth-watering individual showdowns, these are the ones that will matter most...Full story here.
Booking a Fijian holiday the week of the grand final doesn't seem like a vote of confidence in your side's title chances.
Collegians wrecking ball Josh Dowel insists it's not the case. He never doubted his side would be in the big dance, despite spending grand final week soaking up the tropical sun and sand 3000 or so kilometres from WIN Stadium.
In fact, he's so determined to claim a third straight Illawarra League title, he's even cutting the trip for a family wedding short in order to make captain's run on Thursday night.
"As soon as I got off the field after we beat De La in the major semi, I said to my missus 'we're going to have to change the date we come home'." Full story here.
Thirroul coach Jarrod Costello will give star fullback Wayne Bremner until kickoff on grand-final day to prove his fitness after the veteran No. 1 suffered a knee injury in the Butchers 26-16 prelim final win over De La Salle on Saturday.
The 2015 premiership-winner appeared distraught on leaving the paddock after trying to battle into the second half, but was more optimistic once his side secured a grand final berth.
Costello saying the final call will rest with the player.
"We'll leave the decision with him," Costello said...Full story here.
Collegians are irresistible favourites to claim a third straight Illawarra League crown, with the reigning premiers producing a defensive masterclass in 24-6 win over De La Salle on Saturday.
De La started fast with the opening try of the major semi-final eight minutes in, but couldn't get on the board again for the remainder of the match despite a mountain of ball on Collies' line through the second half.
Combined with a three-try blitz in the 11 minutes before halftime, including a try to back-rower Campbell Rubie just 14 seconds before the break, it was enough to get the Dogs into the decider in a fortnight's time.
"I didn't see the score-line coming, I expected it to be bit closer, but you could see the experienced blokes really getting excited about this time of year," coach Peter Hooper said following the win... Full story here
