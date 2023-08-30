Illawarra Mercury
All the stories that matter ahead of the Illawarra Rugby League grand final

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 31 2023 - 9:28am, first published 8:24am
Thirroul captain Hayden Crosland and Collegians skipper Blake Phillips with the Mojo Homes Cup at WIN Stadium. Picture by Sylvia Liber
It's that wonderful time of year again, with the Illawarra Rugby League silverware once again on the line at WIN Stadium, with reigning premiers Collegians looking to make it three straight and Thirroul looking to complete a fairy tale run from fourth spot to the crown.

