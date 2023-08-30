Two men have been taken to hospital after allegedly being confronted by armed home invaders who set their Bellambi home alight.
Police have been told two men armed with an axe and tyre iron broke into the Sellers Crescent address about 4.20am on Thursday, assaulted a 47-year-old man and left a 41-year-old man with head injuries before setting the house on fire.
The men fled when confronted, police said.
The home's occupants escaped the flames, but their two canaries died in the inferno.
Crime scene detectives arrived at the property about 7.30am to begin their investigation.
The Illawarra Mercury understands a petrol bomb was thrown inside the house moments before the blaze erupted.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Chad Wallace was among those called to the scene, and was told by witnesses an argument had occurred just before the fire.
FRNSW Corrimal Captain Paul Dorin said the ferocious fire was threatening neighbouring homes when they arrived on scene.
"We contained the fire pretty quickly, but unfortunately it [the flames] was through the roof when we arrived," he said.
"Two canaries lost their lives, but a dog was OK. He was out in the backyard and scared."
Police inquiries are continuing and anyone with information about the incident should contact Wollongong Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Hours later firefighters remained at the home using a thermal imaging camera to extinguish smouldering areas.
