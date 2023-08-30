Police are investigating the possibility a petrol bomb was at the heart of a fire that destroyed a Bellambi house in the early hours of Thursday.
Flames were coming through the roof of the home when firefighters arrived at the single-storey house on Stellers Crescent at 4.25am on Thursday, August 31.
The home's occupants escaped the flames, but their two birds in a cage inside the home died in the inferno.
Crime scene detectives arrived at the property around 7.30am to begin their investigation.
The Illawarra Mercury was told by someone at the scene, who is not authorised to talk publicly, that a petrol bomb was thrown inside the house moments before the blaze erupted.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Chad Wallace was among those called to the scene, and was told by witnesses an argument had occurred just before the fire.
FRNSW Corrimal Captain Paul Dorin said the ferocious fire was threatening neighbouring homes when they arrived on scene.
"We contained the fire pretty quickly, but unfortunately it [the flames] was through the roof when we arrived," he said.
Part of the home's roof has since collapsed in.
During the emergency, firefighters conducted a search operation inside the scorched home to check for people and pets.
"Two canaries lost their lives, but a dog was ok. He was out in the backyard and scared," Captain Dorin said.
Hours later firefighters remained at the home using a thermal imaging camera to extinguish smouldering areas.
Paramedics were called to the scene, but nobody was taken to hospital.
More to come.
