As of September 1, any signage outside venues which promotes poker machines should disappear as a NSW government ban starts being enforced.
But gambling reform advocate Reverend Stu Cameron says some venues are coming up with new ways to get around the ban and is calling on people to report any pubs or clubs who look like they might be bending the rules.
"It's not just about words it's about imagery as well, or any of those codes that a reasonable person could understand to mean pokies," he said.
As the enforcement comes in, many Illawarra clubs and pubs that previously had large gambling signage have made the change already: the Figtree Hotel now advertises its bar and bistro, and the Unanderra Hotel has also VIP Lounge removed from its sign and outside the hotel.
On August 31, others were lagging: the Cabbage Tree Hotel's glittering digital signage and the fixed signs on the venue were still there, and at the Five Islands Hotel the doorway was still topped with the coded words for gambling.
At the Harp Hotel, there was no sign of any words like player's lounge or VIP, but a blank red sign ringed with lights where they used to be remained.
Rev Cameron, the Wesley Mission CEO, said signage advertising poker machines has been illegal since 2001, but over the past 20 years the industry has used code - including words like VIP room or players lounge, or images of money, dragons and lightning to entice people into their gaming areas.
"For more than two decades the gaming industry has been able to get away with this," he said.
"People in NSW have been conditioned for years to recognise venues containing pokies with signage that doesn't explicitly indicate their presence, but which everyone nevertheless recognises."
"Poker machine themselves are designed with sounds and colours to lure people in and them there as long as possible, and the signage is plugging in to that same thing - to punters' neural pathways to establish that strong connection and compel them to use them."
Now, as a Labor Government ban comes into force, these words and symbols will be banned and venues can receive a fines for breaking the rules.
The state government says there will be a "staged approach" to this, with Liquor and Gaming authorities inspecting venues from September 1, but only fining them up to $11,000 from December 1 to give people time to comply.
Rev Cameron said he wanted regulators to apply "as strict an interpretation of the legislation as possible" as the rules are enforced, as there were many venues who were still "stretching the interpretation of the rules to breaking point".
"We're seeing people taking down VIP room signs and the dragon's lair euphemisms - but we're seeing electronic signs that are still having rotating coins and using the same colours and imagery that's used on poker machines," he said.
"I've heard of one sign where the venue has literally just whited-out the word VIP but people can still understand completely what is underneath it."
He appealed to the owners of pubs and clubs to take the signage ban seriously, as he said it could have a real impact on people who struggled with gambling addiction.
"These signs particularly are incredibly powerful for people experience gambling harm," he said.
"When you walk down the street and you're constantly reminded that there's an opportnity for you to walk in through a door and lose your life savings, that's incredibly damaging."
"I want club operators and venue owners to think of the tens of thousands of NSW families who suffer significant gambling harm and do the right thing."
Wesley Mission has launched a "shoot 'n' share" initiative, urging people to keep an eye out for any venues which have ignored the new rules - or which have come up with ways to circumvent them - and take photographs.
Any breaches can be reported to Liquor and Gaming, and posted to social media.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart has also called for people to alert the authorities to venues breaking the rules.
"The NSW Government is taking action to reduce problem gambling and tackle money laundering." she said
"Enforcement of this ban will take place from the first day so venues across the electorate need to be prepared.
"If you see a sign which may breach the guidelines... please report to Liquor and Gaming NSW who will investigate further. Liquor and Gaming can be contacted on 1300 024 720."
