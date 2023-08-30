Illawarra Mercury
What the new pokies signage laws mean for Illawarra pubs and clubs

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated August 31 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 8:43am
Some pubs across the region had already changed their signs on August 31, while others had kept the VIP Lounge signage. Pictures Robert Peet
As of September 1, any signage outside venues which promotes poker machines should disappear as a NSW government ban starts being enforced.

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

