A man with an "enterprising spirit" who allegedly stole more than $10,000 from return and earn recycling machines across the Illawarra has been told by a magistrate he should use his brain for "better things".
"You've obviously got an enterprising spirit," Magistrate Claire Girotto told Jake Gregory Smith.
"You should use your brain for something else if you're smart enough to do this."
Smith, 32, stands accused of developing a scheme using printed barcodes and paper cups to exploit recycling machines that pay users 10 cents per bottle or can.
He sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday after being charged with 19 counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
"They could make a movie about this," the magistrate said, with the police prosecutor adding the alleged crimes were "very creative".
Tendered court documents state Smith's alleged plot spanned from June 2022 to March 2023 and occurred at TOMRA-operated reverse vending machine sites at Dandaloo, Dapto, West Wollongong and Shellharbour.
Smith allegedly stuck a printed barcode into chutes before removing it to activate the machine, before putting paper cups or scrunched up paper inside of it, mimicking an eligible recyclable container being deposited.
A download of Smith's 'myTOMRA' app data allegedly revealed he returned a total of 103,299 containers.
TOMRA began receiving complaints about ineligible items being threaded through its machines in December 2022.
Investigations by TOMRA's Collection Loss Prevention Team allegedly identified Smith through his app account, which his email and PayPal were linked to.
CCTV also allegedly captured Smith the return and earn sites he visited.
He often wore a "distinctive" gold watch with his tattoos on show as he allegedly threaded items through the machines and opted for voucher payouts, according to court papers.
Police will allege Smith's PayPal details recorded $10,176 was received with $9933 withdrawn into his bank account.
When arrested on Wednesday, police allegedly found Smith with 12 voucher payouts dated between January 3 and 12.
Defence lawyer Lucy Maranga conceded the case against Smith was strong due to CCTV and said he was struggling with drug and alcohol issues at the time.
Magistrate Girotto quipped that Smith's scheme was "clever" however agreed the case against him was "overwhelming".
She added Smith was serving an intensive correction order for an unrelated matter at the time of the alleged offending.
"The problem that he does have is that there's a lot of planning involved in this," the magistrate said.
Smith was granted bail under the conditions he live in Kiama, report to police three times per week, and be of good behaviour. He will return to court in September.
