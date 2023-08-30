A man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his car following an argument in Tahmoor.
Emergency services were called to a service station on Thirlmere Way just after 6.45pm on Tuesday, August 29 after reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Police officers found a 52-year-old man with scratches and bruises, and were told he and a car driver - who had left the scene - had been involved in an argument.
Paramedics treated the man for minor injuries.
Meanwhile police arrested a 46-year-old man in Thirlmere about 9.15pm that same day.
He was charged with driving furiously in a motor vehicle do/cause bodily harm, driving recklessly/furiously or in a speed/manner dangerous, and common assault.
He was granted conditional bail to face Picton Local Court on October 18.
