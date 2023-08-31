Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

Looking back: Political alliance of Wollongong council independents falls apart

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
August 31 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Longtime Wollongong City councillor Pat Franks.
Longtime Wollongong City councillor Pat Franks.

Looking back at September 1, 1999

A longtime Wollongong political alliance imploded in 1999, the Mercury reported.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.