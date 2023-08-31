A longtime Wollongong political alliance imploded in 1999, the Mercury reported.
City councillors Pat Franks and Alex Darling, both independents, had established an eight-year political partnership.
That ended when Cr Darling announced a preference deal with Cr Dave Martin.
The Mercury reported Cr Franks gate-crashed the press conference to announce the new deal - which she called an "unholy alliance".
Cr Martin responded by describing Cr Franks as an "old lady who should gracefully retire".
Cr Darling and Cr Martin said the deal was done to combat the Labor Party - who had put forward George Harrison.
"I think the people of Wollongong would be disappointed with Labor's choice for a lord mayoral candidate," Cr Darling said.
They came mighty close to toppling Labor - in the election held later in September Harrison beat Cr Martin by just 450 votes.
