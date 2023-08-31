Eleri Morris ready to soar for Collingwood Magpies in AFLW debut

Eleri Morris admits that the news "still hasn't sunk in" after finding out that she will make her AFLW debut on Friday night.
Collingwood on Thursday evening announced that the Sandon Point talent would run out for the club when they face reigning premiers Melbourne at Princes Park.
The selection continues what appears to be a whirlwind 2023 for Morris, who was selected by the Magpies with pick 13 in the AFLW's Supplementary Draft in April. However, it's been more than a decade of hard work and sacrifices that has led her to this opportunity.
Morris first tried Australian rules football in 2011 as a junior with the Northern District Tigers. She then had a couple of stints with the then-Wollongong Saints (now Figtree Saints), in between her basketball commitments in the Illawarra, before moving on to the Inner West club in Sydney.
However, her dream of becoming an AFLW player started to become a reality when she took the plunge and moved to Melbourne last November, where she was picked up by Collingwood to play in the VFL (Victorian Football League).
She wasted no time making an impression at the club, with the Magpies swooping on Morris for their top-grade side with pick 13 in the AFLW's Supplementary Draft in April.
Fast-forward a few months and the 26-year-old will make her debut in the 2023 AFLW season-opener on Friday night.
"It's an amazing feeling. It's been such a build up to get this position right now - moving down to Melbourne, getting drafted and training through a whole pre-season," Morris told the Mercury.
"If you told me a year ago that I would be running out round one of the AFLW competition, I wouldn't have believed you. I'm hoping it will sink in come Friday night, but it doesn't feel too real yet."
Morris was able to share the debut news with her family ahead of the club's official announcement on Thursday night.
The key forward will also have a group of friends head along to cheer her on at Princes Park.
"Being inter-state, it was a little bit awkward letting my family know," she said. "But they're very happy for me."
Friday night's game will also see Morris reap the rewards of a long pre-season, with training beginning more than three months ago.
After spending time with the VFL program, she admitted that the step up to the top level had "definitely been challenging - both physically and mentally".
"But with the group that we have this year, I think everyone is striving to lift the standard and help each other through. So if you're ever feeling challenged out there, you've always got the girls getting around you," Morris said.
"You kind of don't have to think about it, you just go out there and get the job. Yes, you're sore afterwards and you're tired. But it comes down to how you recover off the field. But the pre-season as a whole has been a good experience.
"I've grown every week, on and off the field. And I think that's put me in a good position coming into this weekend."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.