A multi-storey apartment block in Flinders Street will go ahead following a Land and Environment ruling.
Plans for the seven to nine-storey complex across five lots of land at 35-43 Flinders Street - which included the Villa D'oro restaurant - were revealed in September 2021.
The development would include 201 apartments - the bulk of which with two bedrooms, with 55 one-bedroom apartments and just four with three bedrooms.
"Average household size is expected to continue declining and population projections indicate that the one-person household is the type of household expected to experience the greatest percentage increase over the coming years," the original application stated.
In August 2022, Wollongong City Council knocked back the development for a a wide range of reasons, including on the grounds of bulk and scale.
Developer Eddy Haddad took the case to the Land and Environment Court while lodging a revised development that reduced the number of apartments to 182 and increased setbacks at various locations to reduce the visual bulk of the site.
Mr Haddad and the council sat down for a court-arranged conciliation session, where further changes were agreed upon.
These included "genuine breaks between buildings above the podium, together with a reduction in the residential floorplates and increased separation between buildings" and more deep soil landscaping.
Commissioner Joanne Gray also took into account objections raised by three residents to the revised proposal, which related to loss of view and the loss of access to sunlight.
"I note that any view loss and loss of access to sunlight is from a proposed built form that complies with the height and floor space ratio controls that apply to the site, and the proposed development, as amended, already incorporates significant breaks in the built form in order to retain access to sunlight for residents to the east and south, and in order to allow residents to the east to retain some view corridors," Commissioner Gray's ruling stated.
The commissioner approved the development subject to a 37-page list of conditions and ordered the developer to pay the council's court costs of $15,000.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.