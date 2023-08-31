Shoes are one of the more unusual items that people think they can throw into the green bins.
This surprising piece of information is contained in a new Wollongong City Council video that shows what happens when the FOGO bin and green bin contents end up at the purpose-built facility at Kembla Grange.
As well as shoes, plastic bags, garden hoses and building materials have been sorted and removed at the facility.
The video has been released as the council look to update their education materials in line with the Environment Protection Authority's new guidelines for the little bin.
While shoes are an obvious no-no, the EPA has ruled out paper, cardboard or tissues, as well as teabags, baking paper and coffee filters.
That also cleared up confusion about where a pizza box goes - in the yellow recycling bin once any food has been removed.
While the council said many Wollongong residents had embraced the FOGO concept, Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said there was room for improvement.
"Earlier this year in our kerbside bin audit, we discovered that approximately 30 per cent of waste in red bins is made up of food waste," Cr Bradbery said.
"We see this as an incredible opportunity for our residents to divert more food waste out of landfill.
"One of the common myths we're trying to bust, is that if you only have a little bit of food waste it doesn't matter if you use the red bin.
"Research shows us that if everyone who lived in Wollongong made sure every little bit of food waste was put in the green-lidded bin, we'd save an additional 150 kilograms of waste per household a year."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.