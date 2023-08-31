Imagine arriving in a country where you don't speak the language and you have to navigate a new culture, laws and systems.
On top of that, almost everything you need to do to establish your new life - from rental applications to government assistance - is online, but using something like a smartphone is foreign to you.
That is the reality many women from the south-east Asian country of Myanmar face when they come to the Illawarra, but a new program being tested in the region hopes to address these issues.
Illawarra Multicultural Services is one of 20 organisations around Australia chosen by charity Good Things Foundation Australia and HOST International to participate in a pilot called Digital Sisters, which aims to boost the digital skills of migrant and refugee women.
Funded by the federal Department of Social Services, the project means IMS receives $20,000 to develop a program to boost digital literacy among migrant and refugee women in the Illawarra, primarily those of the Karen, Karenni, Chin and Burmese communities from Myanmar.
IMS chief executive officer Kim McCausland said the pilot responded to issues the organisation saw among community members.
"We work with refugees and newly arrived migrants, and a lot of the women just don't know how to use their phone - they rely on their kids to show them," Ms McCausland said.
Many of the women lacked literacy in their own language let alone English, she said, and having to use new technologies on top of that added another layer of complexity when they tried to establish their new lives here.
Ms McCausland said women from Myanmar were probably the most in need of such a program but women from other communities would also participate.
IMS will work with the women involved to create a program that meets their needs and desires.
"This is the best part about it - it gets to be designed by the women," Ms McCausland said.
Ms McCausland said it was "really exciting" to be part of Digital Sisters and co-design the program from the ground up.
"We know that gaining digital literacy skills and confidence can help to open doors and provide migrant and refugee women with life-changing access to social connection, employment and essential services," Good Things Foundation CEO Jessica Wilson said.
Digital Sisters is a one-year program, but Ms McCausland hopes it will continue beyond that time frame.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.