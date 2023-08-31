'You have to lose a grand final to win one' is rugby league's version of whether a tree falling in the woods makes a sound. It's an age-old philosophical question on which complete agreement is impossible.
For his part, Thirroul captain Hayden Crosland hopes it's the case. The fact that he's the only surviving member of the Butchers side that went down in heartbreaking fashion in the 2018 grand final would suggest it's not.
The Butchers have been red-hot favourites at different stages in the years that have followed, but an entire generation has left without ever claiming the silverware.
As it stands, the heartbreak of grand final defeat is all Crosland knows of the big dance. Having scored one of three tries in a stirring second-half comeback after trailing Wests 18-0 at at halftime, falling short 18-16 still burns.
"We went really close. It's hard to believe that was five years ago," Crosland said.
"I remember at halftime Jacko (Jarrod Costello) saying 'be that team that comes back and beats Wests 20-0 in the second half'. When Tommy Simpson scored (a disallowed try) in the corner I was thinking 'this is unbelievable'.
"It looked like [the comeback] was on so it was pretty heartbreaking. We kind of joke about it now but you definitely remember it and the feeling.
"There'll probably be glimpses of it on the weekend, but hopefully it doesn't go that close."
Crosland could have been forgiven for thinking he wouldn't be waiting all that long for a crack at redemption, certainly not five years.
It's a reality that hits home ahead of Saturday's big dance that, in contrast to previous finals runs, the Butchers will head into as underdogs.
Costello's side received a welcome boost in the lead-up, with star fullback Wayne Bremner coming through a fitness test on an injured knee on Friday.
He's set to play provided he pulls up well on game day, with Crosland saying there's a different sense of timing to previous years that finished with a whimper.
"You definitely don't take these opportunities for granted, especially the last couple of years being minor premiers and just how easy we just went out the back door," Crosland said.
"The last couple of years, last year especially, we were faced with a bit of adversity with some injuries and the pressure a bit too much in the end. Other teams timed it really well last year.
"This year's kind of the opposite, we faced a bit of adversity throughout the year and now we've timed it really well. Even after last weekend, there was a feeling of 'we're not done yet, we've got one more job to do'. It's a really good feeling."
As for his recent run, he's chasing premiership number five. It would be his fourth with Collegians, but anyone in Butchers camp hoping the two-time grand final man of the match is growing tired of winning should think again.
"I had to lose two before I started winning and it's not nice," Phillips said.
"You try to put it in the rear vision mirror and remember how good winning does feel and that's what drives me to do it again and again. I've been fortunate enough to be in the last few and it's something you never get sick of.
"You always hope at the start of the year to be still playing at footy at this time. We've strung it all together at the right time after some wake up games at the back end of the year.
"A lot of the guys we have been there and know how important the business end of the season is and they all knew what gear they had to find to get us there."
In his seventh decider, Phillips feels the in-from Butchers are as formidable as any side he's faced on grand final day.
"At they were going to be battling for the last spot of the finals, so to earn their spot and then do that to Wests in in the elimination finals was a real gutsy effort," Phillips said.
"They went through a bit of a sticky time, they had a few injuries and some players away but they've come good at the right time and they've had two great performances in the finals.
"Against the De La last week they were pretty dominant and they've definitely earned their spot in the grand final.
"You've always got to be wary of Thirroul because you know they're always going to fight to the death."
