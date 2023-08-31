"I'm confident they'll win it': Couchman backing junior club for grand final glory

He's full focused on knocking off the Knights at Kogarah on Saturday, but Dragons rookie Ryan Couchman admits he'll be slightly distracted in the build-up as his beloved Thirroul Butchers chase grand final silverware against Collegians in Wollongong.
Ryan and twin brother Toby have come through the Butchers ranks to earn NRL contracts, and both will be personally invested in the outcome given father Ben is a key member of the Butchers brains trust alongside head coach Jarrod Costello.
The pair made the dash down the highway after arriving back from the Dragons NRL trip to New Zealand last week to see the Butchers book their grand final spot with a win over De La Salle.
"We came straight from New Zealand and went there to watch them play last week and to see them in the grand final is unreal," Couchman said.
"It's been a few years coming and for whatever reason they haven't got it done, but it would mean a lot to everyone and the whole Thirroul community if they could get it done this Saturday.
"I haven't been able to get to each game, but I've watched it all on BarTV. They only just snuck into the four there but it's a really strong side and I'm really confident they can win it this week against Collies."
For anyone on the lookout for omens, the Costello-Couchman coaching duo will be looking to bring the silverware back to Gibson Park for the first time since 2014, more than two decades after doing so as players in 1999 against - you guessed it - Collegians.
Costello first met Tony and Ryan in the maternity ward hours after they were born, and handed the latter his first grade debut at the Butchers two seasons ago.
Having also been a regular at Gibson Park this year when time allows, Couchman's confident Costello can steer his junior club home.
"When you look at Thirroul, Jacko's (Costello) a massive part of that club," Couchman said.
"He's an unreal bloke and I'm really close with him. I played under him when I was fairly young, playing first grade there. I've known him all my life, he's good mates with my dad and I'd be extremely happy for him to see that.
"He puts in a lot of work and he deserves it this weekend. It's a great club to be a part of and I'd love to go back and play for Thirroul one day.
"Toby's yet to do it, he's been unfortunate with injuries, but we've both spoken about that. Hopefully we have a long [NRL] career and then after that we can go back, put on the blue and white and win a comp there as well."
The live stream will keep him occupied through the afternoon, but Couchman will have more pressing concerns in taking on the Knights that evening at Kogarah.
Having yet to taste victory at NRL level, he's desperate to break his duck before the season's out.
"There's one round to go, we've got nothing to lose and we're excited for the opportunity to try and go in into next year with a win under our belt," Couchman said.
"Results haven't gone our way, I'm yet to win a game in my four matches so far, but I think the environment and the boys that we have here, there's no one I'd rather be out there with.
"We've been really competitive and that's a testament to all the boys character, it's a really resilient group. Hopefully I can build on this year, take that into next year and become a regular there."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.