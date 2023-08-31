Illawarra Mercurysport
"I'm confident they'll win it': Couchman backing junior club for grand final glory

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 31 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 11:30am
Ryan Couchman will always be a Butcher (inset) at heart. Picture Getty Images
Ryan Couchman will always be a Butcher (inset) at heart. Picture Getty Images

He's full focused on knocking off the Knights at Kogarah on Saturday, but Dragons rookie Ryan Couchman admits he'll be slightly distracted in the build-up as his beloved Thirroul Butchers chase grand final silverware against Collegians in Wollongong.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

