Woonona, Shellharbour excited to write new Women's Premier League chapter

A slice of history will be made this Sunday when Woonona and Shellharbour go head-to-head in the inaugural Women's Premier League grand final.
The two sides were the clear standouts in the league's first campaign and both have reasons to optimistic heading into the showdown at Ian McLennan Park. The Sharks may have finished the regular season as champions, but they are yet to beat Harbour in 2023.
Woonona captain Morgan Anderson said her teammates had nothing but respect for Harbour heading into the decider.
"We're excited, but obviously nervous too. We have all three grades in so it's a big day for the club," Anderson told the Mercury.
"We sat down at the start of the year and mapped out our goals as a squad, and it (making grand final) was one of definitely one thing that our coach spoke to us about. We did a little visualisation thing on where we wanted to be at end of the year, and everyone said that they wanted to be there on grand final day. So to actually set a goal and see that happen, it's a huge accomplishment for the club.
"But it's going to be a really tough game. We haven't beaten them this year and we're very aware of that. The team that we did lose to them, we did have a weakened squad, but it's no excuse. They're a quality team across all parts of the game.
"For us to win, we're going to need to be focused and be at our best, and I think it's going to be a high quality game."
The Sharks head into the decider boasting a full-strength squad, however, their depth is set to be tested with all three sides playing on Sunday.
Conversely, Shellharbour will be missing a key cog in their machine, with Tiara Reardon rupturing her ACL during their 3-1 semi-final win over Albion Park last weekend.
Despite that setback, Harbour coach Ron Fogarty backed his players to give it a red-hot crack in the grand final.
"I think the last three battles we've had against them have been really close, so we're expecting much of the same. Woonona are strong across the park, but their midfield in particular are very strong, and they're a team that works well together," Fogarty said.
"It's been a great year and I think the league has showcased the best female football players in the region. So to have an opportunity to take out the first premiership would be a really good feat.
"We're all excited about it. The club's behind us and the community is behind us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.