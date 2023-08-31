Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Woonona, Shellharbour excited to write new Women's Premier League chapter

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour player Maggy Page and Woonona's Jordan Wheatley hold up the spoils ahead of Sunday's Women's Premier League grand final at Ian McLennan Park. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Shellharbour player Maggy Page and Woonona's Jordan Wheatley hold up the spoils ahead of Sunday's Women's Premier League grand final at Ian McLennan Park. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A slice of history will be made this Sunday when Woonona and Shellharbour go head-to-head in the inaugural Women's Premier League grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.