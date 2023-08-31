Some of Australian television's finest actors turned out to Anita's Theatre Thirroul on Thursday night for the local premiere of much talked about series One Night.
The six-part mystery was filmed in the Illawarra and produced for streaming service Paramount+. It follows the story of three women whose bond was all but destroyed by the traumatic events of one night 20 years ago.
Actors and influencers like Jessica Marchi and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor were amongst the guest list who first attended a cocktail hour at Headlands Hotel, Austinmer, before heading south to the red carpet in style.
Before the event, Stone told the Mercury residents should feel "proud" to see the beautiful Dharawal country beamed onto television screens nationally.
"We gave it our everything fantastic," she said of the production filmed in her hometown.
"It was one of the big reasons why I had to say yes ... having a story set where we live. I feel very connected to the area and it felt just almost too good to be true."
Despite living a short drive from set, filming the production was still a challenge for Stone as she cared for her then-three-month-old baby Marli who was by her side every step of the way.
"I never expected to be working so soon after her birth but it was such a good environment," Stone said.
"The producers were supportive of having her there and ... it was literally as the camera rolled, and we called action, I'd hand over her to the beautiful nanny on set and then we'd call cut and I'd have her back in my arms again."
The actress was also particularly proud she kept her bub in cloth nappies the whole time and didn't cave due to being time-poor and exhausted.
Marli is Stone's second child with partner (AIME founder) Jack Manning Bancroft, who also has a nearly five-year-old Pemau.
Stone has been doing a lot of press - as have the other actors - for the new series and said it was her first project she felt thankful not to do a RAHT test or abide by pandemic regulations.
Stone was still able to work on some productions during the time of COVID-19 such as appearing in Wellmania with Celeste Barber and the feature film Blaze with Simon Baker, but the One Night production felt more at ease, she said.
"I hope that the entertainment industry at large, you know, including music festivals and smaller gigs is back on track because I think artists have done it quite hard for that period."
One Night is a Paramount+ original series and also stars Nicole Da Silva, Jillian Nguyen and Jodie Whittaker.
