SafeWork NSW is investigating after a therapy dog at Sanctuary Point Public School bit a year one student.
The Labradoodle was at the school to provide companionship and support to students.
An Education Department spokesperson said the dog had been permanently removed from the school following the incident on August 22.
"The safety of our students is our highest priority," the spokesperson said.
"In addition to undertaking our own review, the department is working with the school, SafeWork NSW and the local council in relation to this matter.
"Counselling and support have been offered to the student and his family and is available to any others who may have witnessed the incident," the spokesperson said.
SafeWork said it was working with Department of Education and Training and no further comment could be made "at this time".
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.