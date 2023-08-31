Illawarra housing values have now risen for six months in a row, with low supply likely the key factor supporting the turnaround.
However, with the arrival of the spring selling season, buyers are still facing some hurdles in accessing the housing market.
CoreLogic's national Home Value Index (HVI) marked a sixth consecutive monthly rise, up 0.8 per cent in August.
Illawarra values across all three categories - houses, units and overall dwellings (houses and units combined) - went up slightly last month.
At the end of August, Illawarra house values were up by 0.5 per cent for the month. The region's median house value is currently $979,600.
Meanwhile, Illawarra units were up by 0.7 per cent over the month, with a current median value of $695,059.
Across all dwellings in the Illawarra, values were up by 0.5 per cent for the month. The median value currently sits at $906,790.
Illawarra housing values found a floor in February, following a 13.2 per cent drop in values between the peak in April 2022 and the February 2023 trough.
"Since bottoming out, Illawarra housing values are up 4.4 per cent, adding approximately $37,900 to the median dwelling value," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said.
Mr Lawless said advertised supply levels in the Illawarra have dropped by 13 per cent compared with August last year, to be slightly below the decade average.
"Low supply is likely to be the key factor supporting the positive turnaround in home values," he said.
"Housing values are still 9.4 per cent below the record highs recorded in April last year. However, considering the upwards trend in values, the market is clearly in recovery mode, but a nominal recovery in home values is still some way off if housing values continue to rise at around half a per cent month on month."
Mr Lawless said a peak in the rate hiking cycle should help to buoy consumer sentiment, "however we don't expect to see a material rise in consumer spirits until interest rates start to reduce".
"The lower than expected monthly inflation outcome for July should also support a lift in consumer attitudes," he said.
"Buyers are still facing some hurdles in accessing the housing market. Interest rates remain high and borrowers are being assessed to the repay their loan using a serviceability buffer that is three percentage points above the going mortgage rate.
"Considering these financial barriers, we don't expect to see a material rise in purchasing activity until interest rates reduce and credit becomes more available.
"A key factor in local housing market outcomes over the coming months will be the balance between advertised supply and purchasing demand. Although advertised supply levels are low and trending lower, we could see this dynamic reversing through spring as vendors become more active."
Mr Lawless said conditions across regional housing markets overall were mixed, with values down over the month across the non-capital city regions of NSW (-0.2 per cent).
"With internal migration trends normalising across regional Australia, and less demand side pressures from net overseas migration than in capital cities, regional markets generally aren't seeing the same level of recovery," Mr Lawless said.
"Historic migration data from the ABS shows that prior to the pandemic, regional Australia had only accounted for around 15 per cent of total net overseas migration.
"Housing values across the combined regional areas of Australia are up 1.6 per cent since a trough in February, compared with a larger six per cent rise in values across the combined capitals."
