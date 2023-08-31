Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra housing values have now risen for six months in a row

Brendan Crabb
By Brendan Crabb
Updated September 5 2023 - 8:11pm, first published September 1 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At the end of August, Illawarra house values were up by 0.5 per cent for the month. Picture: File image
At the end of August, Illawarra house values were up by 0.5 per cent for the month. Picture: File image

Illawarra housing values have now risen for six months in a row, with low supply likely the key factor supporting the turnaround.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Crabb

Brendan Crabb

Illawarra/South Coast property reporter

I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.