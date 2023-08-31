Nicole Botes lights up the Koonawarra Public School classrooms with her passion for teaching - and her bright pink accessories.
She is one of 15 school learning support officers (SLSO) at Koonawarra Public School in Dapto who ensure all students get the most of out every school day.
To mark Australian Teacher Aide Appreciation Week, schools are recognising the roles that SLSO's have and the impact they have on students learning and wellbeing.
Koonawaarra Public School principal Amanda Kowalczyk said the school learning support officers are all "phenomenal" and "a huge part of the culture of the school".
Mrs Botes has been at the school for a year and mainly works with kindergarten students to help them build foundational numeracy and literacy.
"I beam with pride when I see those kids succeed and knowing that I was part of that journey to help them get to that," Mrs Botes said.
Working with kindergarteners was ideal as she previously worked in preschools for 16 years.
"I say to them all the time, 'You're making Mrs Botes' heart sparkle'," she said.
Teacher aides support teachers with classroom activities and learning. They also support students with disabilities and additional learning support needs.
"I'm also here to support the children one-on-one whenever they need it, and we also do daily check-ins and just check on mental health and support the children when we can," Mrs Botes said.
Teacher aides at the school even have an app on their phones to monitor the health of students with type one diabetes.
"There's some kiddos who need some brain breaks and outside movement breaks, and they're out there doing that," Ms Kowalczyk said.
The school principal said everything Mrs Botes does in the school is done "with gusto and passion".
"The kids love her and she loves her work and very authentically," Ms Kowalczyk said.
Eight-year-old student Corey Keogh said Mrs Botes is always kind and "in a good mood when she gets to school".
"She always helps kids when they're struggling," Corey said.
"She helps us to spell [words] out or maybe gives us hints of what we could do and strategies [on] how to work it out."
