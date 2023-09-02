Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Thirroul's Silver Salties are making friends and having fun

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 3 2023 - 5:19pm, first published September 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You can hear the laughter as you approach, it's infectious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.