You can hear the laughter as you approach, it's infectious. And, as you get closer, you hear the type of banter familiar among close friends.
Every Thursday morning the Silver Salties meet at Thirroul Surf Club, they share a laugh, a cuppa, a walk on the beach (or for some a walk around the village) and a swim.
It's for anyone aged 65 years and older and it gives members a chance to make some new friends, be social, and, hopefully, get a little fitter.
At 55 years old, Ian Sakoff is a little young for the group, but he and Allan Hutton, 70, created the group and say it's brought many benefits during its 18 months of operation.
Dave Smith, 79, is a firm fixture at the Silver Salties, he's there every week and takes the 'walking in village' route with his walking frame.
"My wife [Pamela] saw the ad in the window and she wanted to get rid of me," he laughs of his reason for joining.
And why does he keep on coming each week? His answer: "She keeps dropping me off".
Despite the jokes, Mr Smith loves being part of the group: "I enjoy it, and I enjoy mixing with people and the company".
At 82 years young Tricia Graham and her husband Howard, 81, also attend.
"It's a way of meeting people. I love the camaraderie of the group and it's very informative. When we go for a walk they [other members] can tell us who lived here and there," she said.
They've only lived in the area 20 years, and she jokes she's been told that after 50 years they'll be considered locals.
Barrie Standford, 87, is up for a laugh. In between many jokes, he described the group's members as "there's some good ones and some bad ones" as he broke into infectious laughter.
"It's friendship with a lot of blokes you've spent a lot of years with," he said.
The long-time surf club member helped build the club many years ago.
You don't need to be a surf member to join and many members are from the wider community, Mr Hutton said.
The group runs year-round, but the Salties are hopeful more people will join now that the weather's warming up, and surf lifesaving patrol season is approaching.
Mr Sakoff urged anyone interested to come along for a cuppa or a walk.
"It doesn't matter what you do, as long as you're doing something," he said.
Silver Salties is free to join and members meet at Thirroul Surf Club every Thursday at 9am. Head to sls.com.au/silver-salties for more information.
Surf Life Saving Australia created the Silver Salties in 2019, it operates nationally, but not at all surf clubs.
