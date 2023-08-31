Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'Looks can be deceiving': Lawrie's Herculean effort not going unnoticed

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 1 2023 - 7:22am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Lawrie has found a new level in the absence of fellow forward leader Jack de Belin. Picture by Adam McLean.
Blake Lawrie has found a new level in the absence of fellow forward leader Jack de Belin. Picture by Adam McLean.

In a lot of ways, Dragons hardman Blake Lawrie looks like a Winfield Cup footy card brought to life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.