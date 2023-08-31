'Looks can be deceiving': Lawrie's Herculean effort not going unnoticed

In a lot of ways, Dragons hardman Blake Lawrie looks like a Winfield Cup footy card brought to life.
It's why no shortage of folks admire the 26-year-old's throwback qualities, but those plaudits don't do justice to the esteem in which 'Blocka' is held inside Dragons camp.
The Dapto Canaries product appears odds-on to claim the club's player of the year gong, the awards night to notably be held just three days after Saturday's final-round clash with Newcastle.
It'd be individual recognition after yet another forgettable campaign on the team front, but Lawrie's emergence as a leader this season may well prove the shiniest silver lining to a season that's offered few of them.
Since fellow forward leader Jack de Belin was suspended for four weeks over a hip-drop tackle, Lawrie's averaged 175 run metres and 34 tackles in 61 minutes a game.
Against the Warriors last week, the Dapto Canaries product logged 70 minutes, 44 tackles and 201 run metres. The Herculean effort was typically understated, but de Belin says it doesn't go unnoticed internally.
"I think every club has certain players like that where they know what they're worth and they're held in such high esteem internally at the club, but maybe not as much league-wide," de Belin said.
"He's a bit of a throwback in the sense, if you were to look at him, you wouldn't think he's the professional, top athlete that he is. Looks can be deceiving.
"I can still remember when he first came in, he was only 17 or 18 and still playing SG Ball. He always had a big engine, he was fit and he was strong and someone that was willing to train hard.
"When you have people like that it's only a matter of time until they play first grade. You know what you're going to get every week and over the last month it's been great to see him taking his game to the next level.
"He's really taken it upon himself and he's shown the leader that he is. As a middle, he's coming into his prime now, so he's still got plenty of good years ahead too."
Rookie rake Connor Muhleisen was singing from the same hymn sheet when asked about the vice-captain's impact on him since breaking into the top grade.
"He's been unbelievable," Muhleisen said.
"When you come in as a young bloke, Blocka really looks after you on and off the field. He's always making sure you're doing what you need to do on the field to be held to that NRL standard.
"Off the field, if you need anything, you go for a coffee with him and you can have a chat and he'll look after you. Everyone has such high regard for Blocka, and he's earned that. He's taken it upon himself.
"I think he wanted that leadership role and he's earned it. It's hard for people outside to understand what happens between these walls but, take my word for it, he's earned his stripes there."
As good as Lawrie's been, de Belin's return is a Godsend for interim coach Ryan Carr, who's been forced to reach deep into the depth chart as injuries bite over the latter half of the year.
De Belin's experience has been sorely missed in a series of close losses that have been an admittedly tough watch for the 32-year-old, who's been named to start at lock in his return at Kogarah on Saturday night.
"It's frustrating being out when you're not injured and you're fit and healthy and ready to go, but that's footy, you've got to roll with the punches," de Belin said.
"Especially now being a senior player, just seeing how hard the boys have been trying without getting the results, it's actually really hard to watch.
"I feel like the past two months the results haven't gone our way, but there's been a lot of effort and energy and competing. I think it'd be a fitting reward to finish year on a high."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.