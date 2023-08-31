Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'Corona' at Tullimbar sold after a couple of months on the market

Brendan Crabb
By Brendan Crabb
Updated September 4 2023 - 8:25pm, first published August 31 2023 - 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Corona' is located at 120 Yellow Rock Road, Tullimbar. Picture: Supplied
'Corona' is located at 120 Yellow Rock Road, Tullimbar. Picture: Supplied

A rural property near Albion Park with subdivision approvals already in place has sold for more than $4 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Crabb

Brendan Crabb

Illawarra/South Coast property reporter

I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.