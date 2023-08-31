ED and maternity wards to get more nurses under government-union deal

NSW Nurses and Midwives Association boss Shaye Candish says she will continue to maintain pressure on Labor to bring in more nurses across all areas of the state's hospitals, after the union and government signed an deal to work together on "safe staffing".
Under the agreement, ratios of at least one nurse to three patients would be introduced for emergency departments and maternity wards, followed by similar requirements across much of the public hospital system.
The state government announced on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association to introduce the changes.
Labor promised safe staffing in the lead up to the election, and earlier set up a working group to help implement the reforms.
Now, a "good faith" process has been set out, and includes a time frame to enshrine the staffing levels in the relevant employee awards and principles around data sharing and access to information.
General secretary of the NSWNMA Ms Candish, from Woonona, said the MOU was "the latest step of a much larger reform across the public health system that our members have been fighting for over many years".
"The signed Memorandum of Understanding gives reassurance to nurses and midwives, and to patients across the state, that there's no reason the government should not deliver safe staffing levels," she said.
"Implementation of the Safe Staffing policy can continue in earnest and we intend to maintain pressure on the government to invest further in the workforce, until all specialty areas have safe staffing ratios across the system."
The deal falls short of legislating for nurse-to-patient ratios on wards, which the union campaigned for in the lead up to the election to reduce wait times, improve patient outcomes and take pressure off staff.
The government has committed to introducing ratios across EDs, ICUs and maternity wards within its first term, as well as hiring an additional 1200 new nurses within the same period.
"Safe staffing" will also be brought in a regional and community hospitals, and wards currently covered by the existing Nursing Hours Per Patient Day system, the government says.
Health Minister Ryan Park said the state's nurses and midwives were the backbone of the health system and needed to be retained.
"Safe Staffing Levels will support better health outcomes for patients while also attracting and retaining more skilled nurses and midwives in the NSW Health system," he said.
with Australian Associated Press
