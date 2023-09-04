Qantas has taken a stance. So have the big four banks. But not every corporation is formalising a position on the Voice to Parliament, or making one known.
So when is it appropriate for a corporation or organisation to take a position on a social issue such as the Voice?
Dr Nadia Zainuddin, a behaviour and social change researcher and senior lecturer at the University of Wollongong, said a company's decision to take a stance on a social issue boiled down to its vision, mission and values.
Business, society and politics do not exist in vacuums.
"I think one of the things that we need to remember is that business and society are inextricably linked and I think the perspective that, 'Oh, you know, this is business and that's politics or that's a social issue and that's separate to us', I don't think that that really holds anymore as we move forward," Dr Zainuddin said.
Dr Zainuddin said there was also a growing expectation from the public for organisations to take a stance on social issues.
But there were many factors for an organisation to consider when deciding whether to take a public position, she said, and whether a company was private or publicly listed - and in the latter case, the opinions of shareholders - was likely to be one of them.
In August, steel company BlueScope declined to support either the 'yes' or 'no' camps when it came to the Voice, telling the Mercury that organisations did not vote in referendums, individuals did.
"Therefore, we don't feel it's appropriate for us to tell our people how to think or how to vote," a spokesperson said at that time.
Other organisations have also decided not to make a decision on the Voice, giving similar reasons (see below); a number have come out in support, but to date, no major companies or organisations in the Illawarra have publicly backed the 'no' vote.
Dr Zainuddin said it certainly was not within the remit of businesses to tell their employees how to vote, and there was a risk that if they were seen to be pressuring their staff to take a certain position, that could appear to be impinging on freedom of choice.
"However, businesses have a platform and they are in a position of power and influence," she said.
"Adopting a stance, businesses are going to be able to do that yet still also refrain from directly telling their employees what to do.
"Issues of equity, diversity and inclusion are very topical in today's modern society."
For example, Dr Zainuddin said, many business and organisations had portfolios dedicated to equity, diversity and inclusion on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, migrant status and other characteristics, but this did not mean they were telling employees that they were unwelcome to work there if they held certain personal views.
It was about organisations finding a balance between using their platform and taking a stance, she said, but acknowledging difference of opinion and autonomy.
Dr Zainuddin said companies had "huge influence" on the way people thought about social issues, especially large brands with significant market share.
She gave the example of Nike and its campaign featuring former American NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled during the US national anthem in 2016 in protest against police brutality and racial inequality.
Dr Zainuddin said Nike, in engaging in this brand ambassadorship, was taking a stand on racial inclusion and lost some of its customer base, but over time the sportswear giant recouped and even grew its market share, in a different customer segment.
It was a risk that paid off for Nike, she said, and a lot of people would argue it demonstrated the need for an inclusive society.
"That also shows how things are changing from a more societal perspective... and it shows the power of businesses like Nike and how they can actually shift what the social norms are, and what are the values that we would want to uphold as a society and as a community," she said.
Conversely, Dr Zainuddin said there was a broader shift towards a more inclusive society and that was having an impact on businesses.
In the past, she said, there were businesses that had undertaken corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities simply as a box-ticking exercise.
"Over the years and over time, what you see is more and more businesses more meaningfully and properly engaging with their CSR activities," she said.
"I think a lot of businesses are recognising that it's also a business opportunity."
Whether businesses took a stand on social issues out of altruism or to make money, Dr Zainuddin said, was less important than whether it effected change towards a more inclusive society.
IRT: "Employee choice and independence are valued at IRT and IRT supports diverse independent thinking among staff on this important referendum. For this reason, we have chosen not to formalise an organisation-wide position."
South32: "We support the Uluru Statement from the Heart as the pathway towards reconciliation put forward by Australia's First Nations peoples to enshrine the voice of First Nations peoples into the Australian constitution. We support an Indigenous Voice to Parliament as a key element of the Uluru Statement from the Heart."
ahm: "ahm is part of Medibank, and we support the Uluru Statement from the Heart including the Voice to Parliament... We acknowledge that the community, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, hold varying views and opinions on the Voice to Parliament proposal. In talking to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees, we recognise that we need to prioritise cultural safety through the referendum process and that our role should not be about encouraging people to vote a certain way."
The Disability Trust: "This is an important moment in our nation's history. The Disability Trust has joined over 250 organisations to support the Allies for Uluru Coalition. We are committed to building respectful relationships with First Nations communities within all the Countries and Nations on which we provide services. We also respect the diverse range of views on how the voice of First Nations communities can be strengthened and respect the right of every Australian to make their own, informed decision about the Voice to Parliament."
Warrigal: "As an organisation, we prefer to remain focused on our core mission of caring for older people."
Wollongong City Council: "Council supports a 'yes' vote in the upcoming referendum. This will make sure that our first Australians - Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people - are recognised in our constitution in a meaningful way. A Voice to Parliament will make sure they are heard on the issues that affect their communities."
Shellharbour City Council: "Local councils are the level of government closest to the community, and play a pivotal role in building and maintaining respectful and trusted relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. As such, Shellharbour City Council resolved in June 2022 to support a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament."
Kiama Municipal Council: "Kiama council has voted to support the Voice to Parliament proposed by the Australian government... Councillors [on July 18] also reaffirmed their commitment to the Uluru Statement of the Heart made in 2022."
University of Wollongong: "The establishment of a Voice to Parliament is an important step towards reconciliation, recognising the importance of First Nations history, and addressing injustices of the past. Importantly, it will give Indigenous Australians a platform to have their voices heard in decisions that affect their lives and communities."
Business Illawarra: "Consistent with the position of our parent organisation, Business NSW, Business Illawarra does not advocate a 'yes' or a 'no' vote on the referendum. This is a matter of choice for individual voters, according to their conscience."
RDA Illawarra: "Regional Development Australia (RDA) - Illawarra acts as an independent body and neutral broker for all stakeholders in the region. Our charter requires that RDAs ensure their operations remain apolitical at all times, but we encourage everyone to take a role in the Voice debate."
