The Disability Trust: "This is an important moment in our nation's history. The Disability Trust has joined over 250 organisations to support the Allies for Uluru Coalition. We are committed to building respectful relationships with First Nations communities within all the Countries and Nations on which we provide services. We also respect the diverse range of views on how the voice of First Nations communities can be strengthened and respect the right of every Australian to make their own, informed decision about the Voice to Parliament."

