Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

New breakfast program in Wollongong for the homeless

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
September 1 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers Catherine Davidson and Kellie Papa from Need A Feed, which has launched a new breakfast program. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Volunteers Catherine Davidson and Kellie Papa from Need A Feed, which has launched a new breakfast program. Picture by Sylvia Liber

For people experiencing homelessness in Wollongong, there have been programs supplying free lunches and dinners, but none for what is commonly billed as the most important meal of the day: breakfast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.