A young Illawarra woman has told how her unwanted encounter with a pervert has made her swear off solo train travel for good.
The 23-year-old woman caught the train home after attending a party in Corrimal on Saturday, January 28, setting out just after 11pm.
She sat in an empty carriage, only for a Horsley man, Daniel Joseph Dives, to take the seat directly opposite her as he boarded at Wollongong station, "stumbling like he could not walk properly".
"When he sat directly opposite me, it made me feel uncomfortable, as I was the only other person in the carriage," the woman later told police, in a recorded statement.
The woman told police she busied herself on her phone in a deliberate bid to avoid eye contact with Dives, then aged 46. But she looked up when he made "a noise like a whistling sound".
"When I looked up, he had his pants down around his thigh area. He was sitting down at the time. I noticed the man had his hand around his penis ... He said, 'can you suck it and I will give you some money?'."
The woman got up and moved two or three carriages away to where others were sitting, telling Dives "that's f---ing disgusting".
She alerted a security guard to the incident once she got off the train.
She said the guard waited with her as she called an Uber, and took her back on the train to show her where the emergency button was positioned for future travel.
She said the experience had made her more cautious generally "about where I go and who is around", and had caused her to swear off solo train trips.
"I do not usually like to catch public transport by myself, but now that this has happened to me, I would not want to take the risk of catching a train by myself again," she said.
In Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday August 31, Dives was found guilty of inciting a person to do a sex act without consent.
Dives attended court with two carers present.
Defence lawyer Matt Ward told the court Dives suffered an underlying brain injury, schizophrenia and that his drug use worsened those conditions.
Noting there were "some very complex issues here", magistrate Claire Girotto placed Dives on an 18-month community corrections order, which requires him to complete a drug rehabilitation program once a bed in an Illawarra facility becomes available.
He must also comply with the directions of various medicos.
Other charges of common assault and drug use, relating to his two-fingered jabbing of a carer, and cannabis, respectively, were dismissed on condition of him being discharged into the care of his doctor.
