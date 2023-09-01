Illawarra high school students got a taste of the hospitality and tourism industry as part of a program to link students with local industries.
More than 80 students from 11 high schools across the Illawarra attended the Educational Pathway Program on August 30 at The Lodge in Jamberoo.
The students took part in hands-on activities with local industry professionals from taste-testing food to learning how to build an outdoor setting.
"It like really opened my eyes up to what is available in terms of a career path," year 12 student, Ava Snelling said.
The Kiama High School student said she wasn't sure what she wanted to pursue when she left school but is now considering a role in hospitality.
"To see how these local people that started off as us school students have now turned their lives around and have made such succession out of it, which is also really reassuring," she said.
With an industry boom expected, some are worried there will be a skill shortage if the Illawarra region cannot keep up with the demand needed.
As of February 2023, 4000 people in the Illawarra work full-time in accommodation and the food industry but Jobs and Skills Australia project that 6700 extra roles will be needed in the region by 2025.
The Department of Education's Educational Pathways Program connects students with employers and local industries.
One day after the event was held some Kiama High School students had already approached their career adviser to enrol in courses related to hospitality.
Ava Snelling said her favourite activity was the event management session led by Balunn Jones, one of the Yours and Owls musical festival founders, who told the students about his journey.
Other sessions included a lesson in customer service and setting tables, creating slogans for water rides at the Jamberoo Action Park, and a tour of The Lodge by hotel managers.
"I honestly had no idea hospitality was so much more than serving food in a cafe or restaurant," Ms Snelling said.
The program was created after local schools identified that there are many Illawarra students who may not wish to go to university or join a trade and are unsure of their career pathways.
"We are also aware that there's a lot of students down in the Southern Illawarra that work in the hospitality tourism environment, but they don't understand that that could potentially be a career," head teacher of the Educational Pathway Program, Tracey Hicks said.
It's the first time the program was run in the Illawarra after a pilot event in Ulladulla in 2022.
