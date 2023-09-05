Missing Koonawarra teen found after police call for help

A missing 15-year-old boy from Koonawarra has been found safe after a police appeal to find him.
Police issued an urgent call for help after then teenager was last seen at 3am on Fowlers Road on August 30.
Meanwhile, NSW Police officers continue to search for Illawarra's long-term missing people and urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
