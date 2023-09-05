Illawarra Mercury
Missing Koonawarra teen found after police call for help

Nadine Morton
Nadine Morton
Updated September 6 2023 - 6:34am, first published 6:30am
A missing 15-year-old boy from Koonawarra has been found safe after a police appeal to find him.

