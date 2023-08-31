Illawarra Mercury
Missing teen Phoenix Pritchard last seen in Koonawarra on August 30, 2023

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 31 2023 - 8:20pm, first published 8:04pm
Phoenix Pritchard, 15, was last seen in Koonawarra on Wednesday, August 30. Picture by NSW Police
Phoenix Pritchard, 15, was last seen in Koonawarra on Wednesday, August 30. Picture by NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to find missing Koonawarra teenager Phoenix Pritchard.

