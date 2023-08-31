Police are appealing for public assistance to find missing Koonawarra teenager Phoenix Pritchard.
The 15-year-old was last seen around 3am on Fowlers Road on Wednesday, August 30.
Police hold serious concerns for his welfare due to his young age.
Phoenix is of Caucasian appearance, 170 centimetres tall, with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing black pants and a grey jumper.
He is known to frequent the Dapto area.
Anyone with information into Phoenix's whereabouts is urged to call Lake Illawarra Police District on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
