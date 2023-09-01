Illawarra Mercury
Looking back: Tumbleweed play tribute to bassplayer Jay Curley

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
September 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Wollongong band Tumbleweed announced its next performance following the passing of Jay Curley (left) would be a tribute to the bassplayer.
Looking back at September 2, 2014

Wollongong band Tumbleweed announced they would play their next show in tribute to bassplayer Jay Curley who passed away a week earlier.

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

