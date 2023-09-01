Wollongong band Tumbleweed announced they would play their next show in tribute to bassplayer Jay Curley who passed away a week earlier.
Mr Curley, aged 42, died suddenly in a Tarrawanna home on August 25.
The reformed Tumbleweed been booked to headline a festival in Marrickville on September 20 but, following Mr Curley's death, the band wasn't sure if they would perform.
On September 2, the Mercury reported the show would go ahead.
"We will be playing Young Henrys Small World Festival in honour of Jay," a post on the band's Facebook page said.
"Filling in on bass will be Jay and Lenny's older brother, Pat Curley. Hope to see you there to celebrate the life and times of Jay Curley."
The band was also about to release a video for their single Drop in the Ocean, which would also be a further tribute to their bassplayer.
