Last four District League teams continue to dream of grand final glory

Four teams in the District League continue the dream of hoisting the grand final trophy at WIN Stadium when they do battle across the weekend.
In the first week of finals there was both jubilation and heartbreak.
Gerringong - in their first year promoted to District League - punched above their weight by making finals and not only that, knocked out Berkeley in last week's elimination final at King Mickey Park.
Now Brad Boardman's team has the belief that they can go all the way, according to last game's hero Josh Hawker.
Fernhill and Oak Flats did battle and the Foxes booked a date with premiers Shellharbour after a 2-0 win against the Falcons.
Can they go on and beat league champions Shellharbour? The two sides have played twice and there was nothing between them, a 2-2 and 3-3 draw in the matches.
Fernhill coach Dale White said that the fact that they were one game away from a grand final was added motivation to knock off the league champions.
"Yeah it has been spoken about. The grand final motivation that the playing group is driving at the moment is massive," he said.
"As a coach you want to be first past the post in the league and that's how I measure success. Shellharbour have fully deserved this promotion and league championship. But with our attention now shifting to a spot in the grand final and lifting some silverware, training has gone up a notch in the last couple of weeks, having a healthy squad again and everyone to choose from, it goes a long way.
"The boys are definitely going to be fearless on Sunday knowing that we've got that backup loss up our sleeve. But we want to take that out of the equation and get to the grand final."
The Fernhill coach added that they would have to approach the game against Shellharbour slightly differently from last game against Oak Flats.
"If we went in there in every game how we set up last week it would be a bit naive of me," White said.
"That's no discredit to Oak Flats they are a good team with some very dangerous players there. But you look at the Shellharbour list and from one to 16, they have genuine Premier League quality throughout their squad.
"It's not just one man we've got to target for Shellharbour it's their whole team. We have to isolate their threats across the park. That probably starts with Tommy Markovski up top. He's their captain, he's their leader, he's their driver. If we look to nullify him as best as possible it's going to go a long way."
Kickoff for the match at Barrack Heights Sports Field on Sunday (September 3) is 2:30pm.
Meanwhile in the elimination final the day prior, the Breakers will look to keep their dream run alive when they come up against Oak Flats.
Falcons coach Nathan Minutillo was full of praise for their opponents Gerringong but said he backed his troops to get the job done.
"I'm quietly confident we can match it with pretty much every team on our day so long as if I can get a full team on the park at this stage of the year," he said.
The coach added he wants his side to work on transition when they lose the ball against the Breakers.
"Probably [need to improve] defensive transition, getting behind the ball real quick," Minutillo said.
"We tend to be losing a lot of the ball high up the pitch quite a bit. A lot of teams are transitioning pretty quick on us. That's one of Gerringong's biggest strengths to be fair. They've got a lot of pace up front and they move the ball really quick.
"Once we've given up the ball we've got to get behind it and look to stop the other team from playing."
Kickoff for the elimination final is 2:30pm on Saturday (September 2) at Tarrawanna Oval.
