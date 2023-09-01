There is a new school in the Shoalhaven - William Campbell College Advertising Feature

There is a new school in the Shoalhaven

William Campbell College is a purpose built, special assistance school that supports students whose specific needs are not being met by mainstream education.



The College offers a holistic education system to support local students with social, emotional, behavioural or learning difficulties. Students may have suffered trauma or experienced time in out-of-home care.

Incorporating trauma-informed teaching, positive education and wellbeing practices in a caring, safe and supportive environment, the College supports student's growth and achievement from years K-6.

On Friday, October 6, the William Campbell College will be holding its annual fundraising dinner at Kiama Pavilion.



This event will feature live entertainment, live and silent auctions and will be hosted by i98FM radio announcer, Marty Haynes.



Funds raised will go towards the sponsorship of a child's education.

William (Bill) Campbell is the Founder of William Campbell Foundation and William Campbell College.



Bill was a child in foster care, children's homes and institutions where he experienced separation from his siblings and suffered abuse and trauma.



These experiences impacted Bill's education, social and emotional wellbeing and he has faced ongoing challenges into adulthood as a result.



Bill strongly believes that education is significant to a child's success and growth into a positive future. It has been a long-term dream of his to open a school to support the unique and individual needs of children who would otherwise be left behind in mainstream schooling environments.



Bill's dream has become a reality and is already making a positive difference in the lives of the students and their families.



William Campbell College is a special assistance primary school located at Nowra Hill. Pictures supplied

William Campbell College has welcomed 11 new students through its doors this year. Stage one has capacity for 20 students, and the college is working towards opening a further two stages, providing education to a total of 60 students.

"This school is amazing. The best thing we did for our grandson. Such a huge success in a short amount of time, thanks to the wonderful dedication of the staff," the family member of a student said.

"The school is designed for young children that just can't cope in mainstream schooling," William Campbell, OAM, JP - founder of William Campbell College said.



"Our first stage supports 20 students. We have two classrooms that support 10 students per class. The idea of that is that they can have direct and personal face-to-face contact with our staff."

You can help support the William Campbell College by attending the upcoming fundraising dinner at Kiama Pavilion, sponsoring a child's education, or making a donation.



To find out more visit the website at williamcampbellcollege.nsw.edu.au or give them a call on 4422 9111.