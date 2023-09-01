An hour-long police pursuit in which a "delusional" man allegedly crashed into two police cars before driving off the highway at Shellharbour was the "worst" example of such offending a magistrate had seen.
"This is the worst police pursuit I have ever seen," Magistrate Claire Girotto told Imants Kamergrauzis on Wednesday.
"You're lucky you're not facing a murder charge."
Kamergrauzis, 60, sought his release at Wollongong Local Court after being extradited from Victoria to face charges of driving dangerously in a police pursuit and not stopping when directed to do so.
Tendered court documents state officers were alerted to a silver Peugeot driving on the wrong side of the road at the Princess Highway near the Shellharbour Road overpass in the early hours of July 19.
Officers received further reports as the car continued on the wrong side of the road at speeds of up to 130kmh through Kiama Heights to Bomaderry.
Police initiated a chase as Kamergrauzis conducted a u-turn at the intersection on Bolong Road at Bomaderry.
He allegedly stopped and reversed into a Lake Illawarra police car twice during the pursuit, crashing into its bonnet before he continued north along the Princes Highway.
Police deployed three tyre deflation devices along the way - the first at Foxground, second at Toolijooa, and third at Dunmore - eventually taking out all four tyres.
However this wasn't enough to halt the chase, with Kamergrauzis allegedly driving on the car's rims in excess of 100kmh until he lost control near Shellharbour Road and crashed into the embankment and onto the side of the highway.
Officers assisted Kamergrauzis out of the vehicle, with court documents stating he appeared to be "delusional" and "suffering from mental health". He was taken to Lake Illawarra police station.
Kamergrauzis nonchalantly asked for leniency in his bail conditions to allow him to "do the shopping and other basic things", prompting the magistrate to remind him of the seriousness of the allegations.
"Sir, this is not a trivial matter. You are facing two years in jail," Magistrate Girotto said. "This is extremely serious."
"But no one was hurt," Kamergrauzis replied.
He was bailed under the conditions he live at a Cowra hotel, report to police daily and not take drugs or drink alcohol. The matter will return to court in September.
