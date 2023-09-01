The recent '"hi mum" scam is an example of how fast reporting by victims could have stopped it in its tracks.
In that con, the victim received a What'sApp or SMS message saying "Hi mum" and stating they had lost or damaged their phone and were using this one temporarily.
Plenty of people were stung by that one, believing they were talking to their child and agreeing to requests to transfer funds.
Whitlam MP and Federal Financial Minister Stephen Jones said it took a while for authorities to even be aware the "hi mum" scam was doing the rounds.
"That was going on for months before it got flushed through to the authorities," Mr Jones said.
"We could have put in place alerts, we could have put in place corrective actions on those things if we had known in advance."
That's why he encouraged more people to report being scammed, and not feel embarrassed at being caught - because the scammers are experts.
"We want to increase the reporting and that involves changing the conversation around somebody being conned or being stupid to actually, 'no these guys are smart'," Mr Jones said.
"They're more likely to have a psychology degree than a prison record. They prey on certain sorts of behaviours and certain demographics and they know exactly what they're going after.
"When people report we get more intelligence on where these criminals are operating from and how they're operating and we're able to respond.
"If nobody ever tells us we don't know."
The government funded a service called IDCARE which helped those who had fallen victim to scammers recover identity documents and deal with a security breach.
Even though Mr Jones knew there was a lot of under-reporting around scamming, the numbers of people in the Illawarra and Southern Highlands seeking help from IDCARE just this year was eye-opening
To July this year, IDCARE has helped in 736 cases - 280 Wollongong residents, 196 in Shellharbour, 123 in Kiama and 137 in Wingecarribee.
The total financial losses are a tick over $3 million.
"The overwhelming majority of that won't be recovered," Mr Jones said.
"What generally happens it goes from the victim's account into a mule account and then from the mule account into a cryptocurrency platform or it'll go offshore immediately.
"It's almost impossible to recover it."
While the stereotype that the majority of victims are older than 50 does hold true, the IDCARE data shows there are still people 18 years and younger being stung.
"The only people who would be immune are those who don't use mobile phones or computers and don't have online banking," Mr Jones said.
He offered three top tips to limit your risk of falling victim to scams.
The first is not to click on any links sent to you via SMS - Mr Jones called those "a scammer's paradise".
Also, don't give out personal information on the phone unless you are absolutely know who you're talking to.
And don't grant somebody remote access your computer; if in the rare circumstances where you have an IT service that required it, Mr Jones said to make sure you were the one who initiated the call not them.
