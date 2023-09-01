All on the line as familiar Illawarra Rugby foe battle for grand-final ticket

They were once united in the same cause, but coaches James Patrick and Joe Aiona will be plotting each other's demise when Kiama and Avondale face off in Saturday's Illawarra Rugby preliminary final.
The two teams will meet in a must-win showdown at Ocean Park, with a ticket on offer to the 2023 first-grade final against Shoalhaven on offer for the victor.
It shapes as an intriguing battle, with both mentors being very familiar with each other. Now based at Kiama, Patrick was once Avondale's head coach, where his skipper was Aiona.
"My captain then is their coach now, big Joey. So I know them really well and we're good family friends," Patrick said.
"But we expect another tough game (on Saturday)."
Kiama and Avondale head into the preliminary final on the back of contrasting results in the opening week of finals. The Cows thumped Campbelltown by 39-12, while the Wombats fell 42-19 to minor premiers Shoalhaven.
For Kiama, the result was a continuation on a good run of form, with the side recording convincing victories over Tech Tahs (52-24) and Camden (42-29) to cap the regular season.
"We're feeling good and everyone is pretty settled in what we need to do. We've just been building and getting the little things right," Patrick said.
"Some of those things are staying in the game for longer periods of time, staying patient and sticking to the plan. It's also about not getting over-confident, instead just building pressure.
"The task on Saturday is to win, it's as simple as it gets really. If you don't turn up to play, you might as well not be there."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.