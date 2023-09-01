Illawarra Mercury
All on the line as familiar Illawarra Rugby foe battle for grand-final ticket

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 1 2023 - 11:35am, first published 10:25am
They were once united in the same cause, but coaches James Patrick and Joe Aiona will be plotting each other's demise when Kiama and Avondale face off in Saturday's Illawarra Rugby preliminary final.

