Crunch time: All the action from IPL, District League and women's grand final

There is plenty on the line in the IPL, District League and of course the Illawarra women's Premier League.
In the Premier League, league champions Albion Park will take on Cringila for a spot in the grand final whilst in the District League premiers Shellharbour host Fernhill for the chance to play on the final day of the year at WIN Stadium.
In the women's it is the biggest day of the season with the grand final set to be played at Ian McLennan Park at 4pm. Woonona will play Shellharbour in the inaugural year of the competition.
The Mercury will bring you live updates of all of these games straight from the sidelines.
Catch up on all the action from Saturday's elimination finals below.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.