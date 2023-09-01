Elimination day: All the action from crucial IPL, District League finals match-ups

It's crunch day for the Illawarra's two top-flight men's leagues on Saturday, as both competitions get reduced from four teams to three in 2023.
The action kicks off with last year's grand final winners Wollongong Olympic looking to keep their Illawarra Premier League campaign alive against Coniston at JJ Kelly Park. Over at Tarrawanna Oval, Gerringong are aiming to maintain their dream District League season when they meet Oak Flats.
The football smorgasbord continues on Sunday with IPL champions Albion Park tackling Cringila at Wetherall Park for a direct ticket to this year's grand final, while minor premiers Shellharbour and Fernhill Foxes will battle at Barrack Heights Sports Field to go straight into the 2023 District League decider.
Catch all the action with our live blog, starting at 2pm on Saturday.
