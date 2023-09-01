'Confident' Tigers keen to shock Dogs in AFL South Coast grand-final qualifier

The Kangaroos versus the Bulldogs.
It's the grand final that every AFL South Coast fan has anticipated for months, however, Northern Districts are eagerly awaiting their chance to upset the apple cart in 2023.
The Tigers will travel to Bonaira Oval to face Wollongong Bulldogs in this year's Men's Premier Division on Saturday, with a chance to book a grand final date with Figtree on offer for the winner.
It's a position that both teams are very familiar with, as the Bulldogs claimed a 50-point victory over Norths in the corresponding match 12 months ago. The Doggies will be widely tipped to prevail again and advance to their third straight decider, but the Tigers are quietly that they can cause a boilover on Saturday.
Led by new co-coaches Glenn Haase and Mick Montague, Norths have played without fear in 2023, which has included taking it up the two competition's powerhouses Figtree and the Dogs.
"We made the prelim last year and I think that was probably our limit back then. But we're confident now, we believe that we have the cattle and the structure to get there," Haase told the Mercury.
"We'll obviously go in as the underdogs, and we're more than happy with that. We love a fight and we're pretty confident. (Previously) we just couldn't get those close wins, but in the last few weeks, we've had a couple of come-from-behind wins and we've learned how to win. So I think the mindset is set now that we can win those close games.
"But it will be tough. The Dogs are a fast team who like to move the ball quickly and they spread well. So I think it's about putting a bit of pressure on them, while trusting our structure and the way that we play footy as well."
The Doggies also remain confident heading into Saturday's clash, but co-coach James Millman said they respected their opponents.
"It's a good opportunity for us to tinker with a few things that we didn't work (against Figtree last week), and maybe move the magnets around to see if we can make the most of our opportunities inside 50," he said.
"But Norths are never an easy team to play against. It will be a tough game, it will be physical and close, and I can't imagine that it will be high scoring - but that's finals footy."
